Pune District's COVID-19 Cases Reach 2,461; Death Toll Now 134

Pune, May 7 (PTI) The coronavirus positive cases in Pune district of Maharashtra rose to 2,461 on Thursday with the addition 161 new patients in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district reached 134 with seven more persons succumbing to the infection, an official said.

"Of the 161 new cases, 129 were reported from the areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the number of such patients is 2,155," he said.

The tally of patients in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township rose to 154 with six new cases, the official said.

"Out of the 161 new cases, 26 are from rural parts of Pune, the district civil hospital and areas under the Pune Cantonment Boar, whch took the tally from these areas to 152 so far," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)