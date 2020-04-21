Pune Reports 57 New COVID-19 Cases and Three Deaths

Pune, Apr 21 (PTI) A total of 57 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours from Maharashtra's Pune, one of the prominent coronavirus hotspots, a Health official said on Tuesday.

With this the tally of coronavirus positive cases in Pune district now stands at 813 while the number of the people who have succumbed to the viral infection rose by three to 54, he said.

"While a 57-year-old COVID-19 positive woman died in Sassoon Hospital due to respiratory failure on late Monday night, another 51-year-old woman succumbed to the infection in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital onTuesday," the official said, adding that one more death was reported from neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area.

Of the total 813 COVID-19 cases, 703 patients are from the Pune municipal limits. While the PCMC area has reported 59 cases so far, the number of patients from rural areas in the district is 51.

A total of 19 patients, including a three-year-old boy and a 92-year-old woman, were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the COVID-19 disease, he added.

