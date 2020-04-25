Punjab Seeks Details of People Stranded Overseas Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 25 (ANI): Punjab government has sought details of the people of the State who have been stranded overseas due to COVID-19 pandemic."The government of Punjab has sought information as to whether the residents of the district working overseas or the native students pursuing higher studies abroad wish to return to India," said Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.Such people have been asked to contact the district administration with relevant details such as name, mobile number, current address in the foreign country, passport number, e-mail ID and the number of persons accompanying them back to India.They can submit the information through e-mail or use Google forms, which is provided by the State government to upload the details. In a letter to all Deputy Commissioners, the head of the state COVID-19 control room said: "In the wake of COVID-19, many of these Indian citizens (are) desirous of returning to India but are unable to come (back) due to ban on all passenger flights. The eventual return of these individuals would require detailed planning by the state government."Apart from this, the people can also contact -- 0172-2219505, 2219506 -- for registration of information. They may forward the details and contact latest by April 29, the government officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)