Rain, Coronavirus Once Again Spoil Dharamsala's Date with International Cricket

Dharamsala, Mar 12 (PTI) The novel coronavirus outbreak and inclement weather took a toll on the first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday with only a few thousand spectators turning up for the match at the picturesque HPCA stadium.

Even though the organisers, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) claimed that around 16,000 tickets were sold till Wednesday for the match at the 22,000 capacity stadium, it was altogether a different story by the end of the day.

Those who came to the stadium were left high and dry for the second time in six months after India's T20 game against same opposition was washed out.

The first ODI of the three-match series here was always in doubt after the weather department had forecast widespread rains and thundershowers over the region on Thursday and Friday because of fresh western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

In fact, it was raining here on and off since Tuesday night. A heavy spell of showers had also lashed the hill town just after India and South Africa's practice sessions on Wednesday, forcing the organisers to cover the entire playing area.

Despite inclement weather and coronavirus threat, there was anticipation and hope among fans.

But it all faded as weather once again played spoilsport to an international cricket match here in little less than six months time as the match was called off without a ball being bowled because of rains.

The last time an international match – a T20I against South Africa -- was washed out at the HPCA stadium here was on September 15 last year.

"It is very disappointing to return home without watching the match. We get to witness a live international match here once in a year but this coronavirus thing and rains have spoiled our party," a local fan said.

The HPCA, however, had put in place huge hoardings both inside and outside of the ground, advising people about precautionary measures from coronavirus infection.

The HPCA, however, has decided to refund the tickets for the abandoned match.

