Rajasthan CM Seeks Job Guarantee Scheme for Urban Areas

Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA.

In a video conference with the prime minister, Gehlot said the lockdown has badly affected daily wagers due to which the Centre should come up with an employment generation scheme for the urban poor.

He said states should be given powers to decide coronavirus zones.

The CM also demanded a financial package for industries and said the states' borrowing limit should be increased.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)