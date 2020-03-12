Rajasthan Housing Board Bill Passed in Assembly

Jaipur, Mar 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday passed the Rajasthan Housing Board (Amendment) bill-2020 by voice vote.

In the amendment bill, four new sections have been included which are for the recovery of sum due to the Board as arrears of land revenue, encroachment or obstruction upon premises or property belonging to the Board, call for records of the board etc.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said nearly 23,000 houses constructed by the board were unsold and the government has taken initiative to sell them by giving 25-30 per cent discounted rates.

He said the board was trying to improve quality of construction.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, Energy Minister BD Kalla informed the House that the state government has so far given appointments on 35,209 posts and 19,778 recruitment are under process at various stages.

