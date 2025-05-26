In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, former MLA RT Deshmukh met with a car accident today, May 26. According to the news agency IANS, RT Deshmukh met with a car accident on the Latur-Tuljapur Road near Belkund. It is reported that he sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Latur, where doctors declared him dead. Maharashtra Rains: One Dead, 48 Rescued as Heavy Rains Lash Several Places in State; Rescue Operations Underway.

Former MLA's Car Meets With Accident in Maharashtra, Dies Later

Maharashtra: Former MLA R.T. Deshmukh, met with a car accident on the Latur-Tuljapur Road near Belkund. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Latur, where doctors declared him dead pic.twitter.com/0suT0qTHZO — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

