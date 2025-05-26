Amaravati, May 26: Four persons were killed and one other injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Monday, police said. The accident occurred near Rajamahendravaram Gammon Bridge when a car heading towards Visakhapatnam collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Of the five people travelling in the car, three of them died on the spot while two were injured. One of the injured succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajamahendravaram. The condition of the injured is stated to be critical. The car was crushed under the impact of the collision. Police had a tough time pulling out the bodies from the wreckage. The deceased include two women. Police shifted the bodies to the mortuary of a government hospital for autopsy. Andhra Pradesh: 3 Dead After Car Overturns in Nandyal District.

The victims hailed from Pasivedala village in Kovvur mandal of West Godavari district. They were on their way to Kakinada from their village. Police arrested the truck driver and the cleaner. The truck apparently lost control and rammed into the car after the air pressure in one of its tires dropped suddenly. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, three people, including two children, were electrocuted to death in Srikakulam in a local temple fair. Two others were critically injured. The incident occurred in Talatampara village of Kanchili mandal during a fair of the village deity. A live wire fell on the participants in the fair, resulting in the death of three of them. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 1 Killed, 8 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Singupuram Highway in Srikakulam (Watch Video).

The deceased were identified as Eshwar, 28, Nandini,12, and Krishna, 4. Two others were admitted to the hospital, and their condition is stated to be critical. The injured included a three-year-old boy. Agriculture Minister K. Atchen Naidu has expressed shock over the incident. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

