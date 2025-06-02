Kota, June 3: A married couple committed suicide, reportedly depressed over the husband losing around Rs 5 lakh while gambling online, police said on Monday. Deepak Rathore and his wife, Rajesh Rathore, were found hanging from ceiling fans in their house in Kheda Rampur village in the district on Monday morning, police said. The couple reportedly purchased a nylon rope from a local market on Sunday night and hanged themselves after having dinner, police said. Hyderabad: Teen Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded over Exam Failure.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dhaka said that when Deepak's father knocked on the door of their room on Monday morning, there was no answer. When the door was broken open, the duo was found hanging inside. Police said no suicide note was found in the room. According to Deepak's family members, he had recently lost around Rs 5 lakh while gambling online and was depressed. Man from Thane District Booked for Abetment After His Wife Dies by Suicide.

A couple of days ago, Deepak had spoken on the phone with his wife's elder sister and told her about his ordeal and that he had no other option but to end his life. His sister-in-law urged him not to take any extreme steps and assured help, the family members said. Meanwhile, DSP Dhaka said a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause behind the alleged suicide. The bodies have been handed over to family members after a post-mortem, he added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.