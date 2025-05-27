Cricket

India News | Hyderabad: Teen Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded over Exam Failure

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "The boy had failed in an exam and was playing games on his mobile phone. His mother scolded him, following which he went upstairs and took the extreme step," police said.

Agency News ANI| May 27, 2025 07:02 PM IST
India News | Hyderabad: Teen Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded over Exam Failure
Representative Image

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): A 16-year-old student died by suicide after allegedly being scolded by his mother for failing in his 10th-class examination, police said on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Rusi, was reportedly found hanging on the top floor of his residence on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to a police official, the incident took place around 2.30 pm.

"The boy had failed in an exam and was playing games on his mobile phone. His mother scolded him, following which he went upstairs and took the extreme step," the official said.

Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. It was later handed over to the family.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

