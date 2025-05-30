Thane, May 30 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a 44-year-old man for allegedly driving his wife to end her life, an official said on Friday.

The woman had hanged herself on September 10, 2024. Subsequently, the police registered a case of accidental death, he said.

However, her brother recently approached the Shanti Nagar police station in the Bhiwandi area, alleging that the accused had harassed and beaten his sister, which forced her to take the drastic step.

A case of abetment to suicide has now been registered against the husband, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

