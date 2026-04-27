The push for Census 2027 has gathered pace with officials urging citizens to participate in the newly introduced online self-enumeration process. NTR District Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya highlighted that self-enumeration will ensure accurate data collection, improve transparency, and significantly reduce time during the nationwide exercise.

Speaking at a 5 km awareness run organised by the district administration along with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on April 26, 2026, she stressed the importance of Census 2027 in shaping targeted development programmes and strengthening public administration. The initiative also saw participation from NSS volunteers, students, athletes, and local walking groups.

What is Self-Enumeration in Census 2027?

For the first time in India, citizens can fill out their Census details online through the official portal. This digital step aims to enhance participation and ensure more reliable data collection across regions. Census 2027 to Be India's First Digital Enumeration Exercise.

Residents can complete the form by visiting the official website and submitting their details before April 30, 2026. After submission, an 11 digit unique identification number is generated. This number must be shared with the enumerator during door to door verification, ensuring a smooth and efficient process.

Why Census 2027 Matters

Census data plays a critical role in policy making, welfare schemes, and infrastructure planning. Accurate population data helps the government allocate resources effectively and design targeted initiatives for different sections of society. Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to Participate in Census 2027, Highlights Digital Data Collection.

Officials noted that public participation is key to the success of the Census. The introduction of online self-enumeration is expected to modernise the process and reduce dependency on manual data collection.

Awareness Efforts Across Districts

The awareness run in Vijayawada reflects ongoing efforts to educate citizens about the benefits of self-enumeration. Authorities are encouraging people to complete the process early to avoid last minute rush and ensure smooth verification.

With the April 30 deadline approaching, citizens are advised to take advantage of the online facility and contribute to building a more accurate national database.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).