Rashford Reveals He Wouldn't Have Been 100 Pc Fit for Euro 2020

Manchester [UK], April 21 (ANI): Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that he would not have been 100 per cent fit for the Euro Cup this year if it had gone ahead as planned.Rashford has a total of 19 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions to his name for United in 2019-20 before being sidelined due to a back fracture earlier this year.The 22-year-old was expected to be out for three months, but Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clarified that it was unclear whether Rashford would be making his return before the end of this season."Yeah, you know, for me, I was probably going to go back with the team towards the middle or end of April. But that would have been a push, obviously, because I didn't want to miss the summer," official website of Manchester United quoted Rashford as saying."I doubt I would have been 100 per cent fit going into that tournament, or even finishing off the season, but that's what we were aiming for. Obviously, since then, a lot's happened with this virus so, for my body really, it's been good to give it its full duration to rest," he added.Currently, the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Rashford has said that the self-isolation is helping him in the recovery process."Yeah, it's good. Obviously, I need to step it up a little bit now, but it's difficult to do with not being in the training ground," Rashford said."I've just added a few bits and pieces - I'm pushing myself on the bike, and doing more core work and upper body, so just day-by-day really, taking it slow," he added.Euro Cup 2020 has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it will now go ahead next year. (ANI)

