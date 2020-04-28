Record Fertiliser Sales During Lockdown Period, Claims Dept of Fertilisers

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Amid the national COVID-19 lockdown, the Department of Fertilisers under Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has had a record sale of fertilisers to the farmers.During April 1-22, the sale of fertilisers to farmers was 10.63 lakh MT which is 32 per cent higher than last year's sale of 8.02 lakh MT during the same period.During the same period, dealers purchased 15.77 lakh MT fertilizers which is 46 per cent higher than last year's sale of 10.79 lakh MT.Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, DV Sadananda Gowda said that there is no problem with the availability of fertilisers. The state governments have sufficient stock of the fertilisers. He said that they are in touch with state agriculture ministers.Gowda said his Ministry is committed to ensuring the availability of fertilisers to the farmer community before sowing time. On April 17, 41 fertiliser rakes moved from plants and ports. This is the highest movement of fertilisers during the lockdown period in a day. One rake carries 3000 MT of load at a time.The government of India, under the Essential Commodities Act, has allowed the operation of Fertilisers plants in the country so that the agriculture sector does not feel the heat of lockdown. (ANI)

