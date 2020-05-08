Red Cross Society Nagaland Branch Distributes Masks

Kohima, May 8 (PTI) The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Nagaland state branch on Friday observed Red Cross Day by distributing masks and pamphlets on COVID-19 to the people.

In the state capital, the Red Cross volunteers distributed pamphlets which had information on COVID-19 preventive measures and the Dos and Donts.

Speaking at a brief function held at Old MLA junction here, Deputy Commissioner Kohima, Gregory Thejawelie Sote called upon the members of the Red Cross Society to render their best during this difficult time.

"We are already under lockdown for a long period and life is out of normalcy, while we are in a very difficult time," he said, while asking all to help in the fight against COVID-19 in our own way.

The DC lauded the Red Cross Society for distributing masks and also sensitizing the people on the importance of hand washing, wearing of masks and other hygiene practices.

General Secretary of IRCS Nagaland State Branch, Dr Neiphi Kire said IRCS Nagaland has started an effort to address the corona virus pandemic in the state.

