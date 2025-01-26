Actor Aamir Khan joined the Republic Day celebrations at Gujarat's Statue of Unity in Kevadia on Sunday, offering heartfelt praise for the monumental structure. The Statue of Unity, standing tall at 182 meters (597 feet), is the world's tallest statue and honours the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of India's most influential leaders. Describing his experience at the iconic site, Aamir Khan said, "The first image of the Statue of Unity itself was breathtaking. It is such a beautiful place. I want to thank Modi ji for thinking of celebrating the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji in such a grand way." The actor, reflecting on his personal connection to the day, recalled his great grand uncle Maulana Azad's role in the struggle for India's independence alongside Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi. Khan further said, "My great grand uncle, Maulana Azad, who was a comrade of Sardar Patel, stood by him in the struggle and worked alongside him and Gandhi ji. For me, this is a very special day." Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path Followed by National Anthem With Thunderous 21-Gun Salute (Watch Video).

He added, "I was thinking about how many discussions they must have had while sitting together, and how many joys and struggles they must have faced in this journey. So, it was a very special day for me, and I really enjoyed it tremendously." The actor emphasized the importance of the Statue of Unity, calling it a significant cultural and modern symbol.

"This is such a special place... It is our modern site. India has many historic sites, each more incredible than the other. But this is an incredible modern structure created for us. Modi ji laid its foundation, and it has turned into such a marvellous and memorable creation for all the citizens of the country." Aamir Khan also expressed his desire to visit this monumental place with his family, saying, "Next time, I would love to bring my children, Ira, Junaid, and Azad, with me when I visit Gujarat so that they can also witness the beauty of this place." The Statue of Unity, inaugurated in 2018, stands as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who served as the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India. Known for his vital role in the political integration of the country, his legacy is immortalized in the statue, which faces the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the Kevadia colony, located in Gujarat. India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to his X and reflected on the country's democratic journey. Happy Republic Day 2025: Akshay Kumar, Unni Mukundan and Other Celebs Extend Greetings to Fans on 76th Gantantra Diwas.

Aamir Khan

#WATCH | Actor Aamir Khan attends the #RepublicDay2025 celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/9z7L8xRv0w — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

"Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity, and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," he said in a post on X. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined the celebration as the chief guest of this year. This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation)