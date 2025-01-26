New Delhi, January 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system. President of India and her Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chief guest of this year's Republic Day, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

The two Presidents arrived in the 'traditional buggy,' a practice that made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years. The parade at Kartavya Path will be heralded by 300 cultural artists playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' with musical instruments from different parts of the country. Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls Tricolour at Kartavya Path, National Anthem and 21 Gun Salute Follow (Watch Video).

This indigenous mix of instruments would resonate with the melody, beat and hopes of a billion Indian hearts. The ensemble of instruments includes Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, Been, Mashak Been, Ransingha (Rajasthan), flute, Karadi Majalu, Mohuri, Sankha, Tutari, dhol, gong, Nishan, Chang, Tasha, Sambal, Chenda, Idakka, Lezim, Thavil, Gudum Baza, Talam and Monbah.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow. They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) & Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd) and Ashok Chakra winner Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd). The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than in the face of the enemy. ‘Happy Republic Day’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Nation on 76th Republic Day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at the iconic India Gate. This moment marked the beginning of a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

Around 10,000 special guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These special guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat,' a Defence Ministry release said. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the government schemes.

For the first time ever, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three services. Republic Day celebrations will come to a close with the 'Beating Retreat Ceremony,' which is held every year on the 29th of January at Vijay Chowk.

It marks a centuries-old military tradition, when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the retreat. During the Beating Retreat Ceremony 2025, only Indian tunes will be played by all the participating bands.

