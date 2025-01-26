On the occasion of Republic Day 2025, celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Unni Mukundan, Anupam Kher and many others took to social media to extend their heartfelt greetings to fans. Republic Day marks the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, and the day is celebrated with grandeur across the nation. Flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural performances and parades highlight India’s rich diversity and heritage. Take a look at the heartfelt posts shared by these celebs on the 76th Gantantra Diwas. Republic Day 2025 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on 76th Gantantra Diwas, Says 'We Bow to All the Great Women and Men Who Made Our Constitution'.

Akshay Kumar

स्वतंत्रता केवल हमारा अधिकार नहीं, हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी भी है। We’re free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday. Let’s honor this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jmI5REayFr — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2025

Unni Mukundan

Happy Republic Day Wishes To everyone 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XLJhFA1gpt — Unni Mukundan (@Iamunnimukundan) January 26, 2025

Anupam Kher

विश्व के सभी भारतवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। Happy Republic Day to Indians all over the world! Jai Hind! 😍🇮🇳😍 #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/h6n9bFvtEc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 26, 2025

Mohanlal

Every Republic Day reminds us that India’s true strength lies in its people. Together, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and work for a stronger tomorrow. Honoured to be part of this journey. Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/rcTNDr0KpD — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2025

Raghav Sachar

Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day! Today marks the day when our Constitution came into effect and on this occasion, I’m proud to share something special with you all. I’ve created a unique rendition of our "National Anthem", performed on 11 different instruments, as a… pic.twitter.com/MrFFUbpm43 — Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)