Rights Group Claims Nigerian Airstrike Killed 100 Civilians in a Market

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian military airstrike killed 100 civilians in a market over the weekend, Amnesty International claims.

The group's statement on Monday claimed military jets struck the market in Tumfa in Zamfara state on Sunday.

A Red Cross official in the state, Ibrahim Bello Garba, confirmed the strike to The Associated Press and said “multiple civilians” were killed.

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The allegation is the latest of an accidental military airstrike that has hit civilians in the West African nation that faces threats from multiple armed groups like Boko Haram.

Nigeria's military confirmed an airstrike to the AP but said “no verifiable evidence of civilian casualties as being suggested in the media has been established.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).