Remembering his late husband and iconic star Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared how the Kapoor family "celebrated him all year with a smile on their lips". The 62-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen throwback picture with her late husband. With the monochromatic picture, she penned a tributary note for Rishi, describing how he has always been a part of their family's discussions throughout the last year. Neetu Kapoor Recalls How She Would Help Rishi Kapoor Impress Other Girls Before They Started Dating!

"All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him...Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence..." Neetu wrote in the caption. She added, "Sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks: his anecdotes!! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on..." Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Fans Pay Heartfelt Tributes As They Remember the Iconic Actor.

Check Out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram Post Below:

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 last year, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. The original 'showman' left behind a rich legacy of cinematic marvels spanning decades. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 67.Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. The couple also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

