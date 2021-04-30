This day last year, one of the nest celebrated actors of Indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor passed away. His untimely demise sent shockwaves in the industry. Rishi breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai after his two-year-long battle with leukaemia. His death left a void in the Hindi film industry which is irreplaceable. It's been almost a year since his demise, still, he stays in the heart of his family and friends forever. As they say, even though no more around us, but his legacy will never die. KV Anand Dies of Cardiac Arrest; Allu Arjun, Gautham Karthik and Others Offer Condolences.

Apart from being an actor, Rishi was a very outspoken star, who kept his point, no matter what. It was this quality that made him a fan favourite. And on the occasion of his first death anniversary, his admirers on the micro-blogging site have showered love. Netizens have poured their heart out on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary and it's unmissable. Have a look. Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 7 Pictures That Take Us Into the Private Life of the Late Actor With His Family.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was also part of projects like Sharmaji Namkeen and the Hindi remake of The Intern, but due to his untimely death, other actors have replaced him. Rishi Kapoor was indeed one of a kind indeed.

