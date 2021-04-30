This day last year, one of the nest celebrated actors of Indian cinema, Rishi Kapoor passed away. His untimely demise sent shockwaves in the industry. Rishi breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai after his two-year-long battle with leukaemia. His death left a void in the Hindi film industry which is irreplaceable. It's been almost a year since his demise, still, he stays in the heart of his family and friends forever. As they say, even though no more around us, but his legacy will never die. KV Anand Dies of Cardiac Arrest; Allu Arjun, Gautham Karthik and Others Offer Condolences.

Apart from being an actor, Rishi was a very outspoken star, who kept his point, no matter what. It was this quality that made him a fan favourite. And on the occasion of his first death anniversary, his admirers on the micro-blogging site have showered love. Netizens have poured their heart out on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary and it's unmissable. Have a look. Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 7 Pictures That Take Us Into the Private Life of the Late Actor With His Family.

A Legend!

Legends never die as their legacy continues..#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/lOtzlfKb5m — JHARKHAND KA VIKASH (@vermaofficial6) April 30, 2021

Miss You!

Heartfelt Tribute!

Ye Lamhe,Ye Pal Hum Barso Yaad Karenge,Ye Mausam Chale Gaye Tho Hum Fariyaad Karenge. This song is really exist. We have lost our legend actor #RishiKapoor on this day last year.we pay heartfelt tribute to #RishiKapoor his late on first death anniversary. He is still with us. pic.twitter.com/telekpx7jz — Divya Nebhnani (@nebhnani_divya) April 30, 2021

Versatile Star!

Remembering one of the most versatile, fun-loving actor in #Bollywood on his death anniversary!💔 The actor who gave us memorable performances- RISHI KAPOOR. Although you left us last year, but you still live in memories of many people. . .#RishiKapoor #MissYouRishi @chintskap pic.twitter.com/YPXGB21z1j — RubiHolic and Sumedhian✨ (@Sumedh_Rubina) April 30, 2021

Indeed!

#Remembring 🙏🙏🌹🌹💟💟 Rishi Kapoor, the evergreen actor of the hindi film industry, departed from this world on 30 april 2020 on this day. pic.twitter.com/vlaz6l7E1P — Prafull Kumar Suman (@PrafullKumarSu2) April 30, 2021

Yes!

Legends never die as their legacy countinues..... Remembering the late #RishiKapoor ji pic.twitter.com/Q0SwiwVjjL — Honeyjeet Singh (@HoneyJeet28) April 30, 2021

A Romantic Hero of His Time!

Pehle To Main Shayar Tha, Aashiq Banaya Aapne.. Ek Saal. Been one year since the man who single handed turned us all into useless romantics, passed. Mr Rishi Kapoor, your legacy shall continue to regale and marvel. #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/MroLxBclFB — mitra (@mitraforssr) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. He was also part of projects like Sharmaji Namkeen and the Hindi remake of The Intern, but due to his untimely death, other actors have replaced him. Rishi Kapoor was indeed one of a kind indeed.

