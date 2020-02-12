Ritu Phogat Displays Her Skills in Open Workout Ahead of Her Fight

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Ritu Phogat on Wednesday displayed her Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) skills at the National Sports Clubs of India ahead of the clash against China's Wu Chiao Chen.Phogat said that her career has been fantastic and she is honoured to display her skill in front of fans."I am honoured to showcase my skills in front of all the fans and media here in India. My career has been a fantastic one. But when I decided to make the transition to mixed martial arts, I knew the risk and the rewards," Phogat said in a statement.Ritu said that she is working hard to achieve her dream of becoming India's first-ever mixed martial arts World Champion."As an athlete, I am open to meet any challenge head-on. I am motivated to become the best mixed martial artist that I can be. Working with elite World Champions at Evolve in Singapore has really cultivated my combat skills and transformed me into a complete fighter," she said."I know I still have a long way to go, but I'm willing to continue to put the work in until I reach my ultimate goal. My dream is to give India its first-ever mixed martial arts World Champion," she saidEarlier on Saturday, Phogat made a successful MMA debut after defeating South Korea's Nam Hee Kim in the knockout bout at the Cadillac Arena. Phogat registered a victory over Kim in just over three minutes.Phogat will take on China's Pro MMA fighter Wu Chiao Chen on February 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. (ANI)

