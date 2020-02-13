RK Pachauri Passes Away in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Former TERI chief R K Pachauri passed away at in the national capital on Thursday at a hospital where he was hooked on to a life support system.The 79-year-old renowned environmentalist, the Founder Director of TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) was admitted to the Escorts Heart Institute with a prolonged cardiac ailment and was put on life support on Tuesday."It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing away of Dr RK Pachauri, the Founder Director of TERI. The entire TERI family stands with the family of Dr Pachauri in this hour of grief," read a condolence message from TERI. "TERI is what it is today because of Dr Pachauri's untiring perseverance. He played a pivotal role in making us a leading organisation in the sustainability space," said Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, TERI, who succeeded Pachauri in 2015. "Dr Pachauri's contribution to global sustainable development is unparalleled. His leadership of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) laid the ground for climate change conversations today," added Nitin Desai, Chairman, TERI.Pachauri had to step down from his position in TERI after he was accused of sexually harassing a former woman colleague. (ANI)

