Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor and Lily Collins have come forward to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India. According to Variety, the three actors have partnered with GO Campaign to raise funds for the country, which is fighting a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Urging his followers to donate to the organisation's COVID Relief Fund, Pattinson said, "Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund – they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results." Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes; Hollywood Reacts to India’s Dire COVID-19 Situation.

"And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children," he added. "Emily in Paris" star Collins, who is an ambassador of GO Campaign along with Pattinson and McGregor, said India is in in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives. "I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today," she added. Twinkle Khanna Lauds James McAvoy’s Appeal to Donate For COVID-19 Resources in India.

McGregor said any kind of donation to GO Campaign's relief fund will help in saving lives. "As Covid rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it. Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives," he said. The GO Campaign's COVID Relief Fund will provide PPE, oximeters, food to families in need (including in Mumbai's slum area Dharavi), daily health checks, homeschooling for children, access to vaccinations, medicine and ambu bags (manual resuscitators).

In recent times, many international personalities including actors Jennifer Aniston, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, have appealed to their fans on social media to donate for various relief funds to help India. On Friday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598 with a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said. The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.

