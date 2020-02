World. (File Image)

Baghdad [Iraq], Feb 16 (Sputnik/ANI): Rockets landed near the US Embassy in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital early on Sunday, Al Arabiya TV reports.According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, explosions were also heard in Baghdad on Sunday morning. (Sputnik/ANI)

