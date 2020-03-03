Rohit Sharma Presented With Customised Real Madrid Jersey After Club Registers Motivating El Clasico Win Over Barcelona (View Pic)

Rohit Sharma Presented With Real Madrid Jersey (Photo Credits: Instagram/Real Madrid)

New Delhi, March 3: Star India opener Rohit Shama was on Tuesday presented a customised jersey by Spanish football giants Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Emilio Butragueño Santos, Director of Institutional Relations handed over the jersey to Sharma, who is the LaLiga ambassador in India. The Mumbaikar posed with the jersey, a picture of which was posted on the social media account of Real Madrid. Rohit Sharma Enjoys Real Madrid’s El Clasico Win, Meets Legends at After-Party.

"It was great to have @RohitSharma45 at the Bernabeu!" the Spanish giants wrote on their Instagram page. "HalaMadrid what a win the other night and thank you for the experience," Rohit replied, referring to Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Barcelona on Sunday. The 32-year-old had watched the El Clásico match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The India opener also shared the picture on his handle. La Liga 2019–20: Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona 2–0 in El Clasico to Regain Top Spot.

See Post

"Thank you for the warmest welcome A@realmadrid #repost @realmadrid," he wrote. India ODI and T20I vice-captain Sharma, who was ruled out for the ODI and Test series against New Zealand following a calf injury, is currently enjoying a vacation with his family in Spain.

