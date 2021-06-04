Barcelona, June 4: FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will continue as the first-team coach for the 2021-2022 season. Laporta spoke just before the appearance of spokesperson, Maria Elena Fort, to explain the agreements of the Board of Directors, as reported by fcbarcelona.com.

"After this period of reflection, vice-president Rafael Yuste and myself have agreed that we will continue with the current contract that Ronald Koeman has. Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman 'Healthy', Refutes Reports of Being Hospitalised.

"We are very satisfied to see that these conversations have resulted in a unity of opinion." In this sense, the president wanted to highlight Koeman's "exemplary behaviour" during the period of reflection.

"We see the coach very motivated and he already has a year of experience in this dressing room, which we will try to make more competitive. I think Koeman comes out on top because he is the coach we want," added Laporta when questioned. The president also announced the arrival of some new faces in the coming days: "I hope to be able to announce some additions next week." Earlier on Monday, Barcelona and Sergio Aguero reached an agreement for the player to join the club from July 1 when his contract with Manchester City expires.

"The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy-out clause is set at 100 million euros," FC Barcelona said in an official statement. Barcelona will not be Aguero's first experience of playing in LaLiga.

In 2006 he left Independiente for Atletico Madrid and quickly made his name as one of the best strikers in Europe, winning a Europa League title in 2010, the UEFA Super Cup in 2011 before adding to his collection of honours in England with Manchester City.

Aguero played his last game for Manchester City, appearance number 390, in the recent Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto. After 10 seasons with the Premier League, he left the club as a legend and the club's all-time top scorer and as the foreign player with the most goals in the Premier League.

