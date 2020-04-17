Ronaldo is Absolute Number One: Benatia

Leeds [UK], April 17 (ANI): Former Juventus player Medhi Benatia hailed Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Portuguese star is the 'absolute number one'."He is the absolute number one, as a footballer and as a person," Goal.com quoted Benatia as saying.Benatia bid farewell to Juventus in January 2019 and now plays for Qatar Stars League club Al-Duhail.Praising the 35-year-old, Benatia said Ronaldo's brain is 'always faster than anybody else'."He is very intelligent, even off the pitch. His brain is always faster than anybody else. I am happy to be his friend. I always wish him the best," he said. (ANI)

