Rose's Final-hole Eagle Ensures Weekend Tee Times at the PGA Championship; DeChambeau Misses Cut

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Justin Rose's second-round scorecard had a little bit of everything at the PGA Championship.

He had four bogeys, three birdies, two double bogeys and was in jeopardy of missing the cut after ending up in the thick rough 25 yards from the pin on his final hole.

Standing a few feet from the edge of a fairway bunker, Rose dug deep with his wedge, and his golf ball took three bounces on the green and tracked into the hole for an eagle 3.

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The spectacular shot put the 45-year-old Englishman at 3-over par and propelled him into the weekend in his 24th appearance at the championship.

The last-hole theatrics weren't limited to Rose. Michael Kim holed out from 65 feet, just off the left side of the same par-5 ninth, securing a spot for the final rounds, one stroke under 4-over cut line.

A total of 82 players were among the top-70 and ties headed to the weekend.

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Bryson DeChambeau is among those who won't be around for the final rounds. The two-time U.S. Open champ missed the cut for the third time in four majors with rounds of 76 and 71 for 7 over.

Former PGA champions Jimmy Walker (5 over), Keegan Bradley (6 over), Jason Dufner (8 over), Y.E. Yang (9 over) and Shaun Micheel (10 over) also missed the cut.

Cam Smith ended a streak of six missed at majors with an even-par 140 for the first two days. And, Luke Donald, who is headed into his third term as European Ryder Cup captain, had a two-round score of 4 over, which was good enough to make the cut for the 13th time in 18 PGA appearances.

Rose is a Philly favorite after winning the 2013 U.S. Open at nearby Merion Golf Club, and he has a good history at Aronimink, where he won his second PGA Tour title in the 2010 AT&T National. He lost to Bradley in a playoff in Newtown Square in the 2018 BMW Championship.

Rose's found Friday was in many ways fitting for a golfer whose career has been long been defined by many highs and lows and gritty, grind-it-out performances. He missed the first 20 cuts of his career, then became a major and Olympic champion and has enjoyed a mid-40s resurgence that has yielded multiple runner-up finishes in majors in recent years.

Rose got off to a rocky start Friday, driving into a bunker right of the difficult 10th hole and taking two shots to get out before eventually making a 6, the first of his two double-bogeys. Then, the rollercoaster round really took off.

His birdies on the 12th and 16th holes sandwiched a bogey, double-bogey, bogey, and he closed his front nine at 4-over 39.

The fun continued on the front nine, his back, when he followed three straight pars with a birdie before stumbling again. He posted bogeys at Nos. 6 and 8 and tumbled down the leaderboard.

Then, he hit the shot of his second round on the par-5 ninth hole. His 310-yard drive found the fairway, but his second shot traveled 267 yards and landed in the thick left rough before he converted his next shot for eagle.

Then, the waiting game began for Rose. When the round finished, his fabulous finish was enough to extend his stay.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 06:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).