Rs 1 Crore Looted from Dera

Tarn Taran (Punjab), Feb 25 (PTI) Three unidentified men allegedly looted Rs 1 crore from a religious dera on the outskirts of Goindwal town in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said the loot was reported to the police on Monday night by the followers of the dera.

In a statement to the police, three unidentified men came and entered the cashier's room and looted the money, and the cashier was injured, the SP said.

Police are investigating the matter that how these people looted the money from the cashier as other followers were also there, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)