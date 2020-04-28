Rs 100 Crore Power Line Commissioned, TN's Delta Regions Get Infra Leg Up

Chennai, Apr 28 (PTI) Despite the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 situation, the more than Rs 100 crore high voltage Neyveli-Kadalangudy transmission line has successfully been commissioned in Tamil Nadu and is all set to improve the quality of electricity in the delta regions, authorities said here on Tuesday.

The 230 kilovolt transmission line, traversing 77.31 kilometers between the newly set up Neyveli 230 KV Substation and Kadalangudy, was commissioned late last night, an official release here said.

"The final leg of already ongoing works was carried out on a war footing for the past one week amidst the coronavirus threat, in order to maintain uninterrupted power supply to the delta districts such as Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai," it said.

Neyveli is about 212 km from here and Kadalangudy is in Nagapattinam district.

The total cost of the project was Rs 100.82 crore.

This is the second 230 KV circuit from Neyveli to the delta regions.

The new line is aimed at adding flexibility in operation of 230 KV feeders in delta areas.

Also, the infrastructure addition in transmission will improve voltage profile in delta regions, the release said, adding that in view of the ongoing agricultural season, it would benefit farm operations in river Cauvery fed districts, regarded as the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu. PTI

