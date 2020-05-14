SC Judge, His Family Go into Self-quarantine After Cook Tests COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A Supreme Court judge on Thursday self-quarantined himself along with his family after their cook tested COVID-19 positive, sources said.

According to the sources, the cook who was on leave since May 7 and tested positive on Thursday.

Sources said that the cook might have got infected with the coronavirus during the leave period but as a precautionary measure, the judge and his family quarantined themselves.

