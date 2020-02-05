Scoreboard, India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI in Hamilton

Hamilton, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard from the first One Day International between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India innings:

Prithvi Shaw c Latham b de Grandhomme 20

Mayank Agarwal c Tom Blundell b Southee 32

Virat Kohli b Ish Sodhi 51

Shreyas Iyer c Santner b Southee 103

Lokesh Rahul not out 88

Kedar Jadhav not out 26

Extras: (LB-7,W-19, NB-1) 27

Total: ( for four wickets in 50 overs) 347

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-54, 3-156, 4-292.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-1-85-2, Hamish Bennett 10-0-77-0, Colin de Grandhomme 8-0-41-1, James Neesham 8-0-52-0, Mitchell Santner 10-0-58-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-27-1.

