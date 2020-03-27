Selena Gomez Donates Proceeds from 'Dance Again' Merch to COVID Relief Fund

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): To support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, singer Selena Gomez will donate part of the proceeds from her tour merchandise sales."For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund," Selena wrote on Instagram on Thursday.Spreading some positivity the 27-year-old added, "It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it's a good reminder that we will get through this together."Fans can purchase the 'Dance Again' merchandise on the pop star's website. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)