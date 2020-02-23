Serie A: Inter Milan and Sampdoria's Match Postponed

Milan [Italy], Feb 23 (ANI): The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Sampdoria has been postponed, Inter's website confirmed on Sunday.The match was slated to be played on February 23 at 20: 45 (local time).Earlier on February 17, Inter suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Lazio. In their last five matches, Inter has won just two matches and faced defeat in one of their matches.Inter Milan are placed on the third spot in the Serie A table with 54 points while Sampdoria is on 17th position with 23 points. (ANI)

