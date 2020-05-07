Shailene Woodley Wants to Work in 'Star Wars' Films

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 7 (PTI) Actor Shailene Woodley says as a childhood fan of the "Star Wars" films, she would love to star in a lead role in the forthcoming movies of the cult sci-fi franchise.

The "Big Little Lies" star revealed she would go by the name 'Leia' after series veteran Carrie Fisher's iconic character in her kindergarten days.

"I - as a child in kindergarten - refused to go by my name. People had to call me Leia...

"If the opportunity to be a lead in a 'Star Wars' film came around, listen - I wouldn't say no," Woodley said in a "Conan At Home" episode.

The 28-year-old actor added it would also be "very cool to be an extra" in these films.

Recently, "Jojo Rabbit" director Taika Waititi was tapped to helm and co-write a new "Star Wars" movie.

