Shimla Police Conduct Flag March Amid Coronavirus Curfew

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid coronavirus curfew, Shimla Police on Friday conducted a flag march from Sanjauli to Dhalli in a bid to spread a message to people to say home and help in containing the spread of coronavirus.Shimla has so far reported a total of 35 positive coronavirus cases, including 18 active cases and 12 recovered.According to Superintendent of Police, Shimla District Police, Omapati Jamwal, police conducted flag march from Sanjauli to Dhalli.The Himachal Pradesh government on March 24 imposed curfew in the State till further orders to stem the spread of the virus. (ANI)

