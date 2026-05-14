Shoppers Rein in April Spending as Iran War-driven Gas Prices Squeeze Budgets

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers pulled back on spending in April as higher gas prices fueled by the Iran war meant less money left over for nonessential goods.

Retail sales rose 0.5% in April, a slowdown from the revised 1.6% in March, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday. March marked the largest one-month increase in retail spending in more than three years, largely because gas prices spiked higher rapidly.

Excluding gas prices, retail sales were up 0.3% in April.

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Elsewhere in some areas, shoppers had tepid spending.

Sales at department stores fell 3.2%, while sales at furniture and home furnishings stores slipped 2%. Online retailers saw a 1.1% increase.

The snapshot offers only a partial look at consumer spending and doesn’t include things like travel and hotel stays. The lone services category – restaurants – registered a 0.6% increase.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).