Singapore PM Pledges to Protect Migrant Workers Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Dormitories

Singapore, Apr 30 (PTI) Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday thanked all migrant workers for their contributions to the country and pledged to do everything for their health and welfare amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in dormitories housing them.

He said there are still many Covid-19 cases in dormitories.

"Fortunately, most of them (the confirmed cases) are mild, probably because the workers are young. Nevertheless, we are doing everything we can for their health and welfare," said Lee in his May Day message.

The Government has assigned medical teams from hospitals to provide support in the dorms, he said, assuring foreign workers living in them.

Singapore announced 528 new Covid-19 cases, mostly foreign workers, on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 16,169.

"May Day (on May 1) is a day of celebration for all workers, including migrant workers. I too send my thanks and good wishes to all migrant workers in Singapore, for what you have built and contributed here."

The Prime Minister especially highlighted the work of one foreign worker who had helped build a hospital where he was now hospitalised on testing for coronavirus positive.

"One worker, who was hospitalised, told his doctor that he had laid the tiles in the ward he was staying in. The Sengkang Hospital medical team (treating the worker) were moved. They were happy to be able to give back directly to the workers," Lee said as he paid tribute to foreign workers involved in Singapore's construction sector.

Lee also acknowledged that the “circuit breaker” measures, to control the spread of COVID-19, have been difficult for everyone, as the restrictions have disrupted businesses and jobs, and created considerable inconvenience.

"But you have been resilient, and you have taken this in your stride," he added.

On the economy, Lee said it will not restart all at once. But it will have to open up “step by step” even after “circuit breaker” measures are relaxed.

Lee said that Singapore will progressively restart its economy after it brings down the number of new COVID-19 cases, but this will “not be straightforward”.

Lee forewarned of the changes that the coronavirus will bring to the global economy and how this might affect Singapore.

The movement of goods and people will be less free. Countries will strive to rely less on imports for food and essential items like medicines and face masks,” he said.

“This will have major implications for global trade and investments, and thus for Singapore.”

Significant structural changes to Singapore's economy are likely, and some jobs will simply disappear, he said, adding that workers in these industries will have to reskill themselves and take up jobs in new sectors.

“We will not be able to save every job, but we will look after every worker,” he said.

Lee added that Singapore has experienced economic restructuring before and has done it more than once.

“We have the resources to support businesses, invest in our workforce and take care of our people,” he said.

And the country aims to protect its vulnerable and leave no one behind, Lee promised.

“This is why we care for our migrant workers, who have done much for us, as we care for Singaporeans. This is why we have taken unprecedented steps to draw upon our reserves, in order to forestall retrenchments and support the low income.”

But he warned that the road to recovery will be “long and hard”. Experts believe that it may take a few weeks before coronavirus infection numbers in dormitories for foreign workers are under control.

Health Ministry's chief health scientist, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, said the numbers of new infections should start to taper down when most of the infected cases are identified and taken out.

But even after Singapore gets to that point, not all dormitories that have been put under quarantine will re-open at the same time, as some are more affected than others, said Prof Tan.

A total of 38 out of 43 large purpose-built dormitories in Singapore now have Covid-19 clusters, while there are at least 20 smaller factory-converted dormitories with clusters.

