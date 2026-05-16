Smalley and McNealy Share PGA Championship Lead with a Long List of Stars on Their Heels

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — The first PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in 64 years brought a pair of newcomers to the top of the leaderboard Friday in Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy, and left hope for just about everyone else to a course that won't let anyone get too far away.

Smalley, in only his fifth major championship, overcame three straight bogeys after making the turn and closed with a birdie for a 1-under 69. McNealy, who has never been among the top 25 in any major through 36 holes, fell back with a pair of late bogeys in his round of 67.

They were at 4-under 136, the highest 36-hole score to lead the PGA Championship since 2008 at Oakland Hills.

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Chasing them? Everyone from Chris Gotterup and Hideki Matsuyama, defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas, even Masters champion Rory McIlroy.

Such is Aronimink — cold and blustery in the morning and getting faster by the minute in the late afternoon — that McIlroy was outside the top 25 after a bogey-free 67 and still only five behind.

The difference between first and worst was only eight shots, unusually tight for any tournament, much less a major.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 05:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).