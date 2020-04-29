Sobering Thought as Schalke 04 Hand Back 8,000 Litres of Beer

Berlin, Apr 29 (AFP) Schalke 04 are returning 8,000 litres of beer which has sat in tanks at their stadium since the German league halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

Veltins, who sponsor Schalke's stadium, will take back the beer which was left over from the last home game, a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on March 7.

The sobering news was confirmed by brewer Ludger Hoppelshaeuser, who is responsible for beer supply at Schalke's Veltins Arena, which has a capacity of 52,000 litres of ale for thirsty fans.

"Yes, we'll have the beer picked up," he told German daily Bild.

"But Schalke fans can be assured: when football with spectators is allowed again, the stadium's tanks will be filled to capacity with fresh beer."

The German Football League (DFL) hopes the Bundesliga can resume next month behind closed doors, but experts predict it will be months before fans will be able to watch live football again. AFP

