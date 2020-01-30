Solskjaer Becomes First Manager to Defeat Guardiola's Man City Twice at Etihad Stadium

Leeds [UK], Jan 30 (ANI): Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the first manager to defeat Manchester City twice on their home ground, Etihad Stadium.United defeated City 1-0 on Wednesday (local time) in the Carabao Cup to achieve the feat.Solskjaer's United had defeated City in December last year as well.However, City progressed to the finals of the Carabao Cup after defeating United on goals aggregate in the semi-final.After the loss, City's manager Pep Guardiola praised Manchester United and said that the team can reach their former glory."I like the way they play a lot. The quality of players up front is incredible. I said before when we lost at home, I have the feeling they are trying to do what the manager wants. I think it works," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying."Maybe they are not consistent. Maybe at home they struggle against the teams who defend deep. I think in time they will come back to what United was for many, many years," he added.Manchester United and Manchester City will now play against each other in the Premier League on March 8. (ANI)

