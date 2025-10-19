Perth [Australia], October 19 (ANI): Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI in Perth on Sunday at the Optus Stadium.

The highly anticipated series opener against Australia at the Optus Stadium will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in ODIs for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy on March 9 in Dubai.

Also Read | Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Match? Know Reason Behind Star All-Rounder’s Absence From India vs Australia Cricket Match in Perth.

While Australia will be without their captain, Pat Cummins, as he misses out due to injury, the presence of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa still offers plenty of experience and support to much younger/fringe talent, such as Nathan Ellis, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Xavier Bartlett.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket. Hopefully it's fast. It's always a huge honour to lead your country. Hope we get off to a good start. The morale is great. We have some good young players. Seven batters, one wicketkeeper and four bowlers," Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Becomes Fifth Indian to Play 500 International Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

"We would have bowled first as well. It's all about getting mentally ready. We are in a good mental place. The practice sessions help. We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut, we are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders," Indian skipper Shubman Gill said.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)