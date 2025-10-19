India and Australia lock horns in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19, signalling the start of a much-awaited IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. But Hardik Pandya's name was nowhere to be seen in India's playing XI for the 1st ODI against Australia. Hardik Pandya has been an integral part of the India National Cricket Team in both white-ball formats and the fact that he was not there in India's playing XI for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 might be surprising for some fans. Here, in this article, we shall take a look at the reason behind Hardik Pandya not playing in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2025: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India and Australia will be locking horns in an ODI for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, when the Men in Blue, then led by Rohit Sharma had emerged victorious by four wickets. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 clash will witness the 2023 ODI World Cup winners in Australia battle the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy winners in India and the clash is absolutely unmissable! The IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series comprise three matches, with the 2nd and 3rd ODIs set to be played in Melbourne and Sydney on October 23 and October 25, respectively. Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 Match? Know Reason Behind Star Pacer’s Absence From India vs Australia Cricket Match in Perth.

Why is Hardik Pandya Not Playing in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Know Reason

Hardik Pandya was part of the India National Cricket Team, which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year. As a matter of fact, he was also part of India's playing XI that had beaten New Zealand in the final to clinch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. However, Hardik Pandya is not playing in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI because he is yet to recover from an injury. The all-rounder had sustained a left quadriceps injury during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match and as a result, was ruled out of action. The all-rounder is yet to recover from the injury and will also be missing the IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series.

