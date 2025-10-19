A legion of fans across the globe would be eagerly watching on as Rohit Sharma makes his return to international cricket in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 on Sunday, October 19, in Perth. The 'Hitman,' as he is affectionately known, had retired from Test cricket earlier this year, leaving him as an active cricketer in just one format-ODIs and he will look to make more than an impact with the bat as India take on Australia in the first match of what promises to be a highly entertaining IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series. However, as he makes his international return, Rohit Sharma has attained a massive milestone in his illustrious career. Rohit Sharma's Record in Australia: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Has Performed in ODIs Down Under Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

The 38-year-old has completed 500 matches in international cricket after he was named in India's playing XI for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025. With that, he has become just the fifth Indian to play 500 international matches, with the list including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid. It is a special achievement for Rohit Sharma and he would want to make it in the way he knows best-score runs at the top of the order and dominate the opposition bowling right from the get-go. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 1st ODI 2025: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

List of Indians to Play 500 International Matches

Player Matches Sachin Tendulkar 664 Virat Kohli 550 MS Dhoni 535 Rahul Dravid 504 Rohit Sharma 500*

Rohit Sharma made his debut in international cricket way back in 2007 and this achievement is a testament to his longevity and consistency. Prior to making his return to international cricket, Rohit Sharma worked very hard on his fitness, attaining a leaner look. The 'Hitman' turned heads with his lean physique when he had appeared at the CEAT Cricket Awards 2025 earlier in October and ex-Team India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had detailed how the star cricketer went about in his journey towards achieving fitness. With focus on the 2027 ODI World Cup, a lot of eyeballs would be on Rohit Sharma and the 'Hitman' will look to make more than an impact and show that he is not done just yet.

