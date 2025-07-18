Barcelona (Spain), Jul 18 (AP) The 2031 Ryder Cup will be held in northeastern Spain, the president of the Catalan golf federation has told The Associated Press.

Ramon Nogué, president of the Catalan golf federation, told the AP by phone Friday that “next week it will be official” that Girona will be announced as the host of the golfing event between the best male players of Europe and the United States.

The choice of Girona was first reported by Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

“Any announcement in relation to future editions of the Ryder Cup will be made in due course,” Ryder Cup Europe said. (AP)

