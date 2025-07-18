John Cena vs Cody Rhodes- a feud which started in the early part 2025 is set to witness its second chapter when they clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship title at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The two superstars had faced each other back at WrestleMania 41, where John Cena had defeated the 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, albeit in a controversial manner, to win what was a record-breaking 17th world title of his storied career. This time, though, the roles have been reversed--John Cena is the champion now and he will have to defend the title against Cody Rhodes, who is on the lookout for redemption after what happened at the 'show of shows'. It is highly likely that the two will main event the second night of what is the first-ever two-night SummerSlam and in this article, we shall explore three possible endings to the match. WWE SummerSlam 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Cody Rhodes had earned the opportunity to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam after he won the King of the Ring tournament in June. The 'American Nightmare' knocked off none other than his mentor and friend Randy Orton to claim the crown and now, he has the opportunity to win back gold and reclaim the top spot in WWE once again. But he is up against John Cena, the self-proclaimed 'Last Real Champion', who promised to retire with the Undisputed WWE Champion. This match is set to be an absolute must-watch.

Clean Victories for Either Cody Rhodes or John Cena

While the prospect of an interference in any form by the other is very much probable in the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Undisputed WWE Championship match, one cannot entirely rule out the chances of a clean finish to the contest. Cody Rhodes, as mentioned before, will look to have some revenge after being beaten at WWE WrestleMania 41. And for John Cena, it would be a final appearance at the PLE (Premium Live Event), considered the second-biggest in WWE after WrestleMania. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in Two-Night Event PLE at MetLife Stadium.

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Video Highlights

Cody Rhodes, like he did against Randy Orton in the King of the Ring final at Night of Champions, could deploy heelish tactics like injuring John Cena first and then focusing on that to capitalise in the match and eventually come out with a clean win. A clean victory over John Cena would give Cody Rhodes massive momentum and could potentially indicate the passing of the torch. On the other hand, a clean victory for John Cena might either help him further establish his stance as the 'Last Real Champion' or it can lead to the start of him slowly giving up on his heel character and returning to the babyface that he has been so far in his illustrious career. Either way, the chances of John Cena beating Cody Rhodes clean are highly unlikely and having the 'American Nightmare' win back the Undisputed WWE Championship might just be the way to go forward.

Randy Orton Turns Heel, Costs Cody Rhodes Against John Cena

Now, this is something very interesting and WWE might not mind the idea of setting up a potential Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton match down the line with such a move. Randy Orton was pretty miffed after losing to Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring tournament final (the second consecutive year he suffered a defeat in the final) and his facial expressions, despite the 'American Nightmare' praising him at the end of the match, said it all. On the subsequent SmackDown after Night of Champions 2025, Randy Orton was not very pleased but still said that he respected Cody Rhodes for 'pulling the trigger' when he could not and sought a promise from him--to beat John Cena at SummerSlam. At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Randy Orton might interfere and attack Cody Rhodes, leading to John Cena retaining the title. Jelly Roll Chokeslams Logan Paul Through a Table After Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre Brawl on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Ahead of Blockbuster WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tag Team Match (Watch Video).

Randy Orton's Message to Cody Rhodes After Night of Champions 2025- 'Kick John Cena's A**'

The chances of Randy Orton helping out Cody Rhodes to beat John Cena are less as the 'Apex Predator' as WWE would not want to force another showdown with the 17-time champion, with the lattr having a few dates left before he retires. Also, the John Cena vs Randy Orton clash at Backlash 2025 was billed as 'One Final Time' and it is highly likely that we have seen the end of what has been a legendary feud in the WWE. An 'RKO out of nowhere' on Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025 by Randy Orton would blow the roof off at the MetLife stadium and could become arguably one of the biggest moments of WWE this year and if the 'American Nightmare' doesn't turn heel, this might be the way to go. Also, turning Randy Orton heel might be the thing that the 'Viper' would want to get into the main event picture once again, with WWE not having enough good storylines for him as a babyface so far.

The Rock Returns to Help John Cena or a Double Turn

Another possible ending to the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes match can be a bit more chaotic, unlike the last option. The Rock, who was a crucial part of John Cena's heel turn back at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, could make his much-awaited return to help John Cena retain the Undisputed WWE championship against Cody Rhodes. This would go as per what The Rock had said at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he asked Cody Rhodes to sell his soul and he refused. "If your answer is no, then tonight, the dream dies, again," said the Final Boss at Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto and The Rock (not Travis Scott) costing Cody Rhodes would be a good extension to that storyline which can set up a potential WrestleMania match between the two. Or, there could be a double turn! Roman Reigns Returns!, 'The OTC' Saves CM Punk, Jey Uso From Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on WWE Monday Night RAW (Watch Video).

John Cena Viciously Attacks Cody Rhodes After He Turns Down The Rock's Offer

The Rock might return, alright, but he could come to Cody Rhodes' aid instead and not John Cena's! Now this is a wild idea, alright but not totally impossible. Cody Rhodes, days ago, had indicated that his days as a babyface in WWE are numbered and through this move, the 'American Nightmare' might turn heel., defeating John Cena to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Should that happen, John Cena's return to being a babyface would start and down the line, another showdown with The Rock might take place before the 17-time champion hangs up his boots in December.

Also, there is a good chance that The Rock might not return at all and Cody Rhodes still turns heel on John Cena. At Night of Champions, John Cena did show signs of turning babyface again and this might be the perfect time to have him shed off his heel persona. Also, if The Rock decides not to show up again, the option of having Randy Orton interfere in the match might be the next best thing WWE can do. What's interesting is that there can be several other possible endings to this match that we might not even imagine! Who is Naomi? Know Real Name, Achievements and Other Things About WWE's New Women's World Champion.

However, what's guaranteed is that whatever happens will define the future course of the WWE for quite some time to come. John Cena retaining the WWE Undisputed Championship will only add steam to his 'Last Real Champion' persona and only delay what seems an inevitable face turn. A victory for Cody Rhodes would bring him back to the top of the mountain where he was after he had ended Roman Reigns' historic title run in 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).