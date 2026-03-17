Hamilton [New Zealand], March 17 (ANI): South Africa Women defeated New Zealand Women by 18 runs in the second T20I at Seddon Park on Tuesday, levelling the five-match series 1-1.

Batting first, the Proteas Women posted a competitive total, with key contributions from the middle order and a strong finish in the final overs. Their bowlers then restricted White Ferns' chase, claiming crucial wickets at pivotal moments to secure a crucial victory.

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South Africa's Kayla Reyneke was named Player of the Match for her blistering, unbeaten 9-ball 28.

Batting first, the Proteas Women posted a competitive total of 177/5 in 20 overs.

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Openers Sune Luus (31 off 21 balls, including five fours and one six) and Tanzim Brits (53 off 43 deliveries, with five fours and three sixes) played fantastic knocks.

The duo also stitched a superb 62-run stand for the opening wicket that provided a solid foundation for the rest of the Proteas Women batters.

Apart from them, captain Laura Wolvaardt (41 off 33 balls, with four fours) and Kayla Reyneke's unbeaten nine-ball 28, including three sixes and two fours, helped the visitors set a target of 178 runs.

For White Ferns, Jess Kerr (2/34) and skipper Amelia Kerr (2/29) took two wickets apiece.

Chasing a competitive target, New Zealand Women were bundled out for 159 in 19.1 overs, losing the contest by 18 runs.

Openers Georgia Plimmer (1) and Isabella Gaze (6, with one four) failed to provide a good start for the hosts.

Captain Amelia Kerr (32 off 18 balls, with six fours), Sophie Devine (25 off 18 balls, with three fours and one six), Brooke Halliday (16 off 20 balls, with one four), Maddy Green (18 off 15 balls, with one four) and Izzy Sharp (29 off 21 balls, with four fours) couldn't convert their start as White Ferns lost the match.

For South Africa Women, Annerie Dercksen (1/11) and Nadine de Klerk (1/23) scalped one wicket apiece. Nonkululeko Mlaba took a three-wicket haul (3/27).

The 33-year-old Ayabonga Khaka displayed a sensational bowling performance after she claimed a four-wicket haul (4/27) that helped her side clinch a victory.

With the series now tied 1-1, the contest heads into the third T20I with both teams having momentum. The remaining matches will be crucial in determining the eventual winner of the five-match series. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)