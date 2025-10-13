Mumbai, October 13: A marvellous 177-run stand between West Indies batters John Campbell and Shai Hope kept the Roson-Chase-led side still in the game as they scored 252 runs for the loss of three wickets at the end of the first session on the fourth day of the second and final Test match of the series against India being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Monday. John Campbell and Shai Hope built an exceptional partnership of 177 runs off 294 balls, which broke in the 64th over as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Campbell, who slammed 115 runs from 199 balls, which was laced with 12 boundaries and three maximums. Shai Hope Hits Third Century in Tests, Veteran Batter Completes 2000 Runs in Longest Format During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

At the stroke of Lunch on Day 4, the West Indies are 252/3 in 78 overs with Shai Hope and Roston Chase unbeaten on the crease. They still trail India's total of 518 by 18 runs. The visitors resumed the first session on the fourth day from 173/2 in 49 overs with John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*) unbeaten on the crease.

John Campbell and Shai Hope completed their 150-run partnership in the 54th over. After the end of 54 overs, the Caribbeans were 186/2 with Campbell (94*) and Hope (72*) unbeaten on the crease. In the 58th over, John Campbell completed his century after playing 174 balls. This was the batter's maiden ton in the longest format of the game.

The Carribeans touch the 200-run mark in the 61st over. After the completion of 61 overs, the West Indies Cricket Team were 202/2 with John Campbell (106*) and Shai Hope (74*) unbeaten on the crease. The Roston Chase-led side lost their third wicket of the innings at the score of 212 in the 64th over as Ravindra Jadela sent back John Campbell (115 runs in 199 balls) to the pavillion. John Campbell Scores His Maiden Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Following Campbell's dismissal, team skipper Roston Chase came out to bat in the middle, where he joined Shai Hope. Before going back to the dressing room after the end of the first session, Hope and Chase built an unbeaten partnership of 40(87).

The West Indies side touch the 250-run mark in the 78th over. In the third innings so far, one wicket each have been scalped by Mohammed Siraj (1/26 in 9 overs), Washington Sundar (1/68 in 19 overs), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/75 in 25 overs) in their respective bowling spells.

Earlier, WI started the third day at 140/4 in their first innings, with Hope 31*, TA Imlach 14* being unbeaten. Kuldeep cleaned up Hope for 36 in 57 balls, with five fours, ending the fifth wicket stand at 49 runs, with a score of 156 on the board. ‘You Know It’s Out But Technology Can’t Prove It’ Jasprit Bumrah Caught Saying on Stump Mic After Third Umpire’s LBW Decision for John Campbell During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

Khary Pierre (23 in 46 balls, with four boundaries) and Anderson Phillip (24* in 93 balls, with two fours) tried to slug it out for the Windies, but Kuldeep (5/82) and Jadeja (3/46) were simply too much for them as they were skittled out for 248 runs in 81.5 overs. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also got a wicket.

On day one, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. A 58-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (38 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) kick-started things for India before a sharply turned delivery by Warrican removed Rahul. Jaiswal had a 193-run stand with Sai Sudharsan (87 in 165 balls, with 12 fours) and a 74-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill (129* in 196 balls, with 16 fours and two sixes). Jaiswal himself was run out for a marathon 258-ball 175, consisting of 22 fours.

Gill went on to score his fifth ton of the year, stitching stands with Nitish Reddy (43 in 54 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (44* in 79 balls, with five fours) as India declared their first innings at 518/5. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Enters Record Books, Becomes Fastest Left-Arm Wrist Spinner To Claim 5 Five-Wicket Hauls in Test Cricket.

Warrican (3/98) was the top bowler for WI. Despite scores from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34 in 67 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Alick Athaneze (41 in 84 balls, with five fours and a six), Windies lost their four wickets, ending the day two at 140/4.

Brief Scores: India: 518/5d (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129*, Jomel Warrican 3/98) vs WI: 248 and 252/3 (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 92*, Mohammed Siraj 1/26).

