Jasprit Bumrah made his displeasure pretty clear after the third umpire adjudged John Campbell not out in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 on Monday, October 13. This incident happened on Day 4 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 when Jasprit Bumrah came over the wicket and hit John Campbell on his front pad. Jasprit Bumrah felt that it was out and India opted to use the DRS (Decision Review System). TV replays did show that there was a spike and it seemed that the ball had struck the bat and the pad at the same time. But third umpire Alex Wharf concluded that the spike was because of the ball hitting the bat and thus ruled it not out, with India losing a review. John Campbell Scores His Maiden Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

But the third umpire Alex Wharf, concluded that the spike was because of the ball hitting the bat and thus ruled it not out with India losing a review. "You know it's out, but the third umpire can't prove it," Jasprit Bumrah was caught saying on the stump mic after John Campbell's LBW decision as he walked back to his bowling mark. Jasprit Bumrah's remarks on the stump mic led to a discussion in IND vs WI live commentary as well.

John Campbe,ll meanwhile, went on to score his maiden Test century and he did so in some style, hitting Ravindra Jadeja for a massive six on the leg side. But the West Indies National Cricket Team opener eventually was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja after he was trapped LBW while attempting to play a reverse sweep against the seasoned off-spinner.

